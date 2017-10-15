Letter: Outstanding service
October 15, 2017
Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson should be voted the best community police chief in the United States.
Worrying for the safety of his police officers and that they should not perform any duty that he does not equally share, Terry Wilson has manned one of the busiest traffic detour posts, right at the new bridge construction site on Grand Avenue, many afternoon shifts since the bridge was closed.
Terry tirelessly stands there day after day directing traffic with a smile as he oversees the safe driving conditions for all of us. We are indeed most fortunate to have such a professional, caring and experienced chief of police at the helm in Glenwood Springs during this challenging bridge construction time.
Thank you, Chief Terry Wilson!
Meg Haynes
Carbondale
