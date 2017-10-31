 Letter: Oversight needed | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Oversight needed

I would love to vote for history, but when you are dealing with taxpayers' money you need oversight. The Post Independent got it right. The Glenwood Springs Historical Society is the best example of that. When you spend $84,000 and get taken, now they want the taxpayers of Garfield County to bail them out. How that is fair?

Joseph Ceremuga

New Castle

 

Go back to article