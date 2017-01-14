Letter: Peace and politics | PostIndependent.com

This is in response to Kevin Stephenson’s guest opinion. There are so many baseballs teed up in this column that I could spend all day hitting them out of the park (seriously Kevin you should pitch batting practice for the Rockies), but I think I’ll just take two swings.

One, for a man who claims to be a Christian and preaches tolerance you seem to harbor a lot of intolerance and hatred. Perhaps a little Buddhist meditation is in order. His Holiness the Dalai Lama meditates every day and he seems like a pretty happy guy.

Two, your statement “sell influence to anyone who puts money in your pocket” deserves a little comment also. You obviously haven’t been paying attention to who Donald Trump plans to appoint once he gets in office. They are bought and paid for in advance. At least Democrats have the common decency to wait until they get into office before they start soliciting bribes.

Thanks for the workout, I might come back for a few more swings later.

Chip Nealy

New Castle