Letter: Petroleum alliances | PostIndependent.com

Ladies and gentleman, it is time to preview the spring fashions, and it isn’t even Christmas.

Serf chic will be what we all shall be wearing even in Aspen because with the Exxon-Mobil/Gazprom Alliance, having through Comrade Trump the use of two of the three largest industrial military complexes to insist the common billionaire march in lockstep, they should have Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Aramico and maybe even China National Petroleum shaking in their boots.

Look for your own serfdom gear at a Walmart near you, when the retailer will no longer be No. 1.

Who will secure the Petro Throne in this season of Peak Oil? Global warming is coming.

Eric Olander

Glenwood Springs