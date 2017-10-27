 Letter: Phone book litter | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Phone book litter

Another phone book has been delivered. Unfortunately, the Yellowbook was delivered to the base of my mailbox along the county road where I live.

Many residents don't bother to pick the books up to throw them out or to use them. There they sit.

I think the Yellowbook should be responsible for picking up the unwanted books in one week. This is litter and they caused it.

Cindy Ryman

Glenwood Springs

 

