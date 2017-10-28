Letter: Phony compassion

Myesha Johnson, the widow of fallen Green Beret Sgt. La David Johnson, has backed up the accounts of Congresswoman Federica Wilson and Sgt. Johnson's mother regarding the tone and content of the condolence call made to her by the president. Now Trump will have to bring out his "proof" that they are all lying.

Without evidence to the contrary, who would you believe, a grieving family who has no reason to lie or a morally bankrupt bully who has been proven to lie as effortlessly as most people draw a breath? Not a tough call.

Any compassion the president has shown for lost service personnel and their families is likely as phony as the "original" Renoir hanging in his gilded penthouse.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs