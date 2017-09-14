Letter: Pier was removed

The following statement is a response to a letter to the editor by Dean Moffat that was printed in the Post Independent:

The center pier (Pier 5) of the old traffic bridge was removed to planned specifications in the bridge removal plans and was executed per contract documents.

Crews removed the concrete and rebar pier to an elevation of 5 feet below the existing river bottom elevation. The water level is not a gauge of depth as the removal point was below the river bottom.

Kathleen Wanatowicz

public information manager, Grand Avenue bridge project