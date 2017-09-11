Letter: Place to relax

Our friend Bill Lockwood asked me to pass on to you another idea. It is to utilize the Glenwood Community Garden (near the Community Center at 100 Wulfsohn Road) as an antidote to the stress being created by the bridge closure. Points of interest are:

• It is harvest time for many of the vegetables, going on into the first frost or mid-October.

• Possible family field trips to acquaint children with the garden and witness the harvest process.

• Increase awareness of the garden, hopefully producing more participation. Plot rent is $40 a year.

• Potential for colorful display of photographs of vegetables.

And more, I'm sure.

Bill stressed the idea of widening community consciousness. I think it's a good idea, and I hope you do, too. If you have questions, give me a call: 970-309-9955.

Pat Girardot

Glenwood Springs