Letter: Portscheller for CMC board

As we reflect over the past 50 years that Colorado Mountain College has served our Rocky Mountain communities, we are grateful for the visionaries who created this unique institution as well as those who have governed it for all these years. In order for CMC to sustain the incredible programs it now offers, as well as to grow in the future, it is vital to select individuals with experience, knowledge and dedication to serve as CMC trustees.

Peg Portscheller, running for the Garfield County trustee position, has decades of experience in education as a teacher and an administrator as well as higher education experience with Adams State. She has also dealt with educational policy and has extensive background in budget issues and strategic planning. Perhaps her greatest strength however, is her passion to support the students and staff of Colorado Mountain College.

Peg believes that postsecondary opportunities should be accessible and affordable for all, as well as embraces concurrent enrollment opportunities for our high school students. She has visited with area school superintendents, together they have seen additional possibilities for greater partnering … from child-care needs to trade and technical needs. She strongly believes that CMC is a vital contributor to our economic efforts in western Colorado.

I have known Peg Portscheller for many years and have witnessed her dedication and strong belief in education in the numerous capacities she has served. I believe she will continue that commitment in serving as our CMC trustee for Garfield County, and I encourage you to vote for Peg.

Jeanie Humble

Rifle