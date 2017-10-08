Letter: Pot, meet kettle

I had to rub my eyes to make sure I wasn't seeing things. Is Stan Rachesky really complaining about people writing letters that show a lack of respect for our "elected president"? Could this be the same Stan Rachesky that wrote a letter a month for eight years disrespecting our last truly elected president and anyone that had voted for him?

Kind of like the pot calling the kettle black (no pun intended). Donald Trump is being shown the same respect that he shows anybody that disagrees with him. I also believe that respect is earned, and "president" Trump hasn't done anything to earn even the smallest amount of respect. Let the name-calling resume.

Stanley A. Trulock

Glenwood Springs