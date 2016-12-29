Letter: Praise and perspective | PostIndependent.com

This letter is more of a communique to all my people out there (you know who you are) than it is a traditional letter to the editor, the likes of which we are so accustomed to that we have grown weary of the opinion page as it takes us time and again to the brink of despair and rage. Enough said, right friends?

I want to give a shout-out to all the good people who get up whenever they have to and face an oftentimes frightening, intimidating, dangerous world with courage and grace in the name of love, because they insist on believing that perfect bliss, or at least a good break and some appreciation, even a moment’s peace, are just around the corner however dark it may seem before sunrise.

I don’t want to name any names because I would probably leave someone out, and I wouldn’t want my forgetfulness to give anyone the wrong impression, because this shout really goes out to one and all.

Just to name a few: Mothers, fathers, all family, nurses and doctors, firemen and women, roughnecks, pushers and progressive liberal conservative haters, CDOT, CHP, free legal aid services, cooks, waiters, bus boys and dishwashers, janitors, junkies, artists, clowns and actors and actresses, jugglers and all the true believers, of course, kings, queens, jacks — especially the jacks, and the ace, and that big bank in the sky, the universal underwriter, and everyone I left out, too.

Some mornings I like to get up early and walk around my neighborhood, and sometimes, when it’s quiet, I think about what’s up in the world and why does it look like such a mess. And then I like to think maybe it’s just a matter of perspective.

Anthony J. Benham

Silt