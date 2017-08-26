 Letter: Praise for bridge work | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Praise for bridge work

The entire Midland Fitness community would like to thank everyone involved in the Grand Avenue bridge project for doing a great job. We especially want to thank our local law enforcement for doing such a fine job during the growing pains of our not-so-small town and valley.

Keep up the good work and stay safe.

Catherine Lee

Glenwood Springs

