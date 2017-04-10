Letter: Praise for veterinarians | PostIndependent.com

In Glenwood Springs and the surrounding region we are blessed by having the very best of almost everything. However, I want to publicly and sincerely thank a very special business and two very special people for the incredible service they provide to this area. The entire staff at All Dogs and Cats Veterinary Hospital have gone above and beyond to care and comfort a variety of our furry, four-legged family members over the last 25 years. I want to particularly say a very heartfelt thank-you to Drs. Bob Thorsen and Lori Pohm for their patience, kindness, compassion and wonderful expertise and thoroughness as we have navigated through the joy of welcoming a new companion to the sorrow of losing a beloved part of our family.

We recently lost our cherished goldendoodle, Daisy, after a valiant fight with immune-mediated thrombocytopenia. Everyone at all Dogs and Cats went to every effort to diagnose and treat her and comfort her over the last two months. But beyond that, it is apparent that they genuinely care, not only for our furry companions, but for the people whose lives those critters have touched. Throughout Glenwood I have heard wonderful stories about Drs. Bob and Lori and their staff. When it was apparent that Daisy could not fight any longer, Dr. Bob came to us to ease her pain and help her make her way to the Rainbow Bridge. Not long after, Dr. Lori called to tell us how sorry she was and to assure us that we made the right decision.

I will be forever grateful to everyone at All Dogs and Cats Veterinary Hospital for taking care of our family.

Kathryn Trauger

Glenwood Springs