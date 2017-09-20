Letter: Prince Creek trail work

This Saturday, anyone interested can join the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers to help sculpt the downhill section of the new Prince Creek access trails below the Monte Carlo trail southeast of Carbondale.

Volunteers have been working on this new trail since July, and we are almost finished with this great community asset. There is still about one mile of the downhill section to carve out before we can open it up for riding.

Saturday's dig party begins at 8:30 a.m. where the pavement meets the gravel on Prince Creek Road. Bring water and snacks. Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers will provide a meal and refreshments after the session at 4 p.m.

A big thanks to all of the volunteers who since July have added three miles of single track to the Prince Creek mountain bike trail network, and another big shout out to Pitkin County Open Space and Trails and the BLM who made this awesome trail project possible.

Come out, join the fun, and swing a few Pulaski ax strokes or tamp some dirt with a McCloud. You'll be glad you did.

Butch Peterson

Recommended Stories For You

Carbondale