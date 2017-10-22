Letter: Protect patients

With the failure of the GOP to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA), it is evident that the latest executive order signed by Trump is nothing more than another ploy by the GOP to lower taxes for the ultrawealthy by taking away programs that serve the poor.

This is what "repeal" has been about all along. This is happening despite the outcry of the American public to make improvements to the ACA and not dismantle it.

Many argue that money made belongs to the person who made it. Wait a minute. The ultrarich made money on the backs of the taxpaying public. No one gets that rich in this country without the help of the citizenry, whether it's roads and bridges, labor or purchasing products. The shift of wealth during my lifetime of 57 years is both alarming and heartbreaking. Spreading prosperity and good health to all citizens makes for a stronger democracy and improves our collective well-being as a society.

A great number of people voice frustration that the ACA is not working because premiums are high, there is only one carrier in western Colorado, and it is not affordable.

All of this is true. What is working is the patient protection part: A person cannot be denied insurance because of a pre-existing condition, and caps are eliminated. This is good for patients and for families that have experienced severe illness or a catastrophic accident. Next time it might be you or me so isn't it important to you that these protections remain in place?

These protections are very expensive and the GOP complains that the U.S. cannot afford it. It's important for all that the protections stay in place. Let's work toward solutions instead of undermining the legislation. It is up to us to keep the pressure on our elected officials and vote out those representatives who don't support protective and affordable health insurance for all.

Valerie E Gilliam

Carbondale