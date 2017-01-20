Letter: Recycling and the river | PostIndependent.com

Glenwood Springs has an opportunity both to continue its popular and important recycling program and to enhance its gorgeous river corridor.

It’s too bad the existing recycling center has to be moved, but the new school project and related downtown development will be a great asset.

To make the recycling program succeed, it must be moved to a convenient location, easily accessible by our citizens, and not all the way out to South Canyon — that would be a huge deterrent to using it and a big step backward in environmental stewardship. There are some city parcels that would work, and it may also make sense to consider moving it to private land under a public-private partnership.

Part of the vision for the school-city land swap was to facilitate future development of the confluence area around the old wastewater treatment plant. Another key parcel along the river corridor is the land between the high school and the river, at the east end of the new 14th Street pedestrian bridge. It would make a great off-leash dog park.

We earnestly hope this parcel will be preserved and developed as one of the jewels of our river corridor, along with Two Rivers Park, Veltus Park, a new Confluence Park, and others, all connected by the river trail/bike path. It would be a shame to put the recycling center on the river parcel for both aesthetic and traffic reasons.

Let’s build on the vision of those who have worked for decades on reclaiming our irreplaceable river corridor and on being good environmental stewards.

Glenn and Kris Chadwick

Glenwood Springs