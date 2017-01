Letter: Recycling site? | PostIndependent.com

I love the way our community has embraced recycling. Every time I take my stuff to the recycle center I am amazed by the amount of material that isn’t going in the landfill. When we move the center to South Canyon, I wonder, along with many of you, how much we will use this remote facility.

But sitting here above town looking out my window just now, I have a thought: What if we get CDOT or whoever is in charge of the abandoned rest area on I-70 eastbound across the river from Lowe’s to allow us to move the recycling center there?

Brad Janssen

Glenwood Springs