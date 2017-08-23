Letter: Republican failings

The response of Mr. Trump to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville confirms continuance of his long history of racist ideology, beginning as a child under the influence of his KKK activist father. The weak apologetics of many in the administration and among his supporters is unacceptable in a society united by true American values. Sadly, I have many relatives, friends and acquaintances, "good people" all, who supported Mr. Trump during the 2016 election.

Racism runs on a spectrum from the overt actions and beliefs of the KKK, Nazis and white supremacists through "noble-Confederacy heritage" Americans to rural residents of Garfield and similar counties who have minimal contact with and minimal understanding of the history of minorities. They deny the undeniable effect of the systemic discrimination of slavery, Jim Crow and long-standing denial of educational, economic and social opportunities for blacks and other minority groups.

The current Republican Party is actively attempting to deny many minority Americans the voting opportunity, equality of educational opportunities and economic assistance that they deserve by:

1. Disfranchising millions by cutting voter registration opportunities, cutting early voting, purging voter rolls in a discriminatory manner and limiting polling places in certain urban settings.

2. Gerrymandering.

3. Acting to limit access to quality education by inequitable voucher programs.

4. Voting to repeal without replacement health care to millions.

5. Failing to take meaningful action on climate change.

6. Moving to cut social benefits such as Head Start, SNAP and income supports.

These actions are emblematic of Republicans' current un-American, unacceptable approach to governance.

Individual Republicans have moral choices. They can continue with the current course; they can condemn and expel the white supremacist elements; or they can part company with their racist party.

Believers in "all [men] are created equal" will be observing with great interest.

David Schroeder

New Castle