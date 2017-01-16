Letter: RFTA schedule | PostIndependent.com

I have been in the valley since June 2016 and using RFTA for primarily medical appointments. I initially was in awe of the system — Ride Glenwood frequency, side trips to Aspen and new buses. Then I needed to travel Glenwood Springs to Rifle and back.

All last summer I spoke with RFTA administration about the horrible schedule infrequency, half trips and riding the Interstate with no pickups or drop-offs. The solution seemed simple: run every hour each direction get off (westbound) at Canyon Creek, have two-three pickups along U.S. 6, go on into New Castle, Silt and Rifle. Even a simple loop to Airport Road to Wal-Mart and back to the area near the park and ride would be feasible.

I was told the budget didn’t pass in Rifle. People wouldn’t go to old U.S. 6, and the need was not there. But RFTA was going to provide service to Parachute.

My point is this:

• Fix Rifle first — go where and when the people need you.

• Add pickup and drop-off points from Canyon Creek to New Castle (both directions).

• Set an hourly schedule like the rest of the world functions on. Read your “Hogback” schedule. It’s a disaster.

Anyone agree? Call RFTA administration.

Janet Bridges

Collbran