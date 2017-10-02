Letter: Right to protest

As a "Marine wife" and a "Marine mom," I have had the privilege of meeting a number of "heroes." I am very tired of hearing people voice their definition of who is a "hero" or a "patriot" in absolute terms.

To me a "patriot" is someone who cares deeply about her or his country. Unless someone is ignorant or blind, she or he must know that there is always a need for improvement.

Please remember that "We the people" (ALL the people, not just an elite few) have the right and duty to peacefully protest when we see fellow human beings who are unfairly treated.

Nancy Hess

Glenwood Springs