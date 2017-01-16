Letter: Russians verified facts | PostIndependent.com

I’m quite surprised that for all the media hoopla about the Russians hacking to influence our election nobody seems to appreciate that they just published the truth.

It is a sad commentary that we had to rely on Russian hacking or WikiLeaks to inform us of the truth. It really had no effect on me because I already knew that the Clinton camp was corrupt, but come on, do so many people really buy the misdirection of attention away from the truth?

Ray Schmahl

Glenwood Springs