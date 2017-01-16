 Letter: Russians verified facts | PostIndependent.com

Back to: Opinion

Letter: Russians verified facts

I’m quite surprised that for all the media hoopla about the Russians hacking to influence our election nobody seems to appreciate that they just published the truth.

It is a sad commentary that we had to rely on Russian hacking or WikiLeaks to inform us of the truth. It really had no effect on me because I already knew that the Clinton camp was corrupt, but come on, do so many people really buy the misdirection of attention away from the truth?

Ray Schmahl
Glenwood Springs