Letter: Safety third?

I would like to commend the Glenwood Police Department, city, bus and construction officials for all their coordination efforts to ensure the bridge detour works as well as it has. It has also taken a great deal of adjustment and cooperation from Glenwood citizens.

Like many people, I am now biking all over town and have noticed several dangerous "near miss" situations that I would like to point out. These comments are not shared because they are irksome, but because small adjustments can help keep ourselves and others safe.

• I see many people on the bike paths wearing earbuds. This article on the Post Independent's website sums it up the dangers of this behavior: http://www.postindependent.com/news/5-reasons-good-hearing-is-important-for-cycling/. Alongside good hearing, good communication is not only courteous but improves safety, as well. A simple "on your left" may be the difference between a safe pass and a collision.

• E-bikes or pedal-assisted mopeds are more popular than ever. While this method of transportation helps to alleviate traffic, my experience has been that they create a dangerous situation on the bike paths due to a quiet approach coupled with their speed. Technically, these are motorized vehicles for licensed on-road use.

• The bike path between Donegan and Traver Trail is in a sad, dangerous state. The holes, rocks, upheavals and saplings growing out of the cracks are things that mountain bikers can contend with, but road bikes should avoid getting on this path. It would help everyone if there was a sign encouraging road bikers to take the highway in this stretch. I recently was biking up the path as a man with a road bike shouted ahead "Sorry, I can't get over for you, I'm on a road bike," alluding to the rocks, loose gravel and holes on this narrow stretch.

• I really appreciate the bike path markings on Donegan and the crosswalk and indicator lights at Highway 6 and Devereux Road. A pedestrian sign would be helpful, too.

Recommended Stories For You

Three weeks down, at least 10 remaining. Let's not make safety third, Glenwood.

Jim Phillips

West Glenwood Springs