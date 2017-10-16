Letter: Save our history

I will vote yes for Garfield County's Nov. 7 ballot issue 1A, a property tax that will contribute to the support of our valley's six community museums.

As a property and business owner, I understand the heavy burden of taxes yet believe this support for our local heritage and history is important; they truly need our help. This tax will be for 10 years, with a mill levy of .045, translating into a yearly tax of about $13 for a $400,000 residence, $52 for a $400,000 commercial property, and $160 for a producer of oil and gas of equal value.

We know that the people within our local historical societies do an outstanding job. Sadly, today's educational institutions across our nation, from elementary schools to universities, have placed history near the bottom of their list of priorities. We can fulfill our obligation to future generations by voting yes on 1A.

Floyd Diemoz

Glenwood Springs