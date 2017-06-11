Letter: Save rail museum | PostIndependent.com

I have the privilege to be an activities director for a long-term care center in Rifle. As do many of today's nursing homes, we have a philosophy of maintaining the highest level of activity possible. Providing nursing home residents with stimulating activities is an important part of improving their quality of life.

A key component of our programming is coordinating trips outside of the facility. Outings can help alleviate boredom, spark new conversations, and help nursing home residents stay connected to their community. Museum outings in particular are not only educational, but they a great chance for reminiscing.

On behalf of the residents and me, we were saddened to learn of an impending rent increase that could lead to the demise of one of our favorite local institutions, the Glenwood Railroad Museum. Over the years the Glenwood Railroad Museum has not only made accommodations for us to visit the historic site, but workers there have gone out of their way to bring the history to us. They have recognized that not everyone is able to participate in an outing. At Christmas time they have set up a model railroad exhibit at our facility. During National Nursing home Week they performed a historic re-enactment.

It has been suggested by the current property management company that the museum be relocated to an alternate sight. Moving the museum to another location would devalue the historical presence, in turn jeopardizing their very existence. Losing the museum would be devastating not only to my senior community but Garfield County as a whole. We need to preserve our history and respect those that are dedicated to honoring it.

I encourage the good citizens of Glenwood Springs and surrounding areas to let the Union Pacific Railroad know that we would like to keep the museum intact. We ask that UP reconsider the current situation and work with the museum toward a viable future. Please send your concerns to Lance M. Fritz, chairman and CEO, Union Pacific Railroad Co. 1400 Douglas St., Omaha, NE 68179.

Paul Rice

Rifle