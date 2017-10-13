Letter: Save the rail museum

As the president of the Western Colorado Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and the manager of the Glenwood Railroad Museum, I am taking this opportunity to bring the community and our many supporters up to date on the issues facing the future of the Glenwood Railroad Museum.

As many of your readers are probably aware, the Glenwood Railroad Museum has been in protracted discussions with the Union Pacific Railroad regarding our continued use of the space in the historic Denver and Rio Grande train station.

In its most recent communication, the UPRR has said it will continue to lease the space to us with several conditions, the most important of which is the passage of the Garfield County Museum and Cultural Heritage Preservation Fund initiative (Ballot Question 1A) on the Nov. 7 election. Should this ballot question fail, the UP proposes to terminate our lease and expects us to vacate by the end of 2017, less than three months.

Should the ballot question pass, our rent for 2018 would increase to $8,000. For 2019 and beyond, we will be expected to pay a fee more closely aligned with the prevailing fair market value currently estimated at $27,900.

So, what does this mean to your readers and our supporters? The long-term future of the Glenwood Railroad Museum, along with the other six museums and historical societies across Garfield County, need the voters of the county to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and vote yes on Ballot Question 1A. An affirmative vote on Question 1A says you support history and historic places, that you believe in the protection and preservation of historic places and resources, and that you want to support the seven historical societies and museums so that they may remain viable entities well into the future.

We thank the community for your past support. We hope we can count on your continued support in the future. Thank you!

Patrick Thrasher

Glenwood Railroad Museum