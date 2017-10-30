Letter: Seek citizenship

Recently you had an article about Sandra Lopez, who is living (not "hiding") in the Carbondale Unitarian Universalist Church. Nowhere in your article did I read that she is applying for citizenship, wanting citizenship, working toward citizenship. Maybe the process is lengthy and frustrating, but surely the outcome is worth the effort.

A year ago my niece moved to Denmark. She has three years to learn their language or she must leave. Can you imagine the outrage that would occur if the USA tried to impose the same regulation?

Jean Pristas

New Castle

Editor's note: Lopez, a mother of three and 16-year Roaring Fork Valley resident, has been facing deportation proceedings since she was arrested in 2010 for misdemeanor criminal mischief. The charge was dropped and Lopez says one of her children mistakenly dialed 911, then hung up. Lopez has fought for years to stay in the country. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this month denied her stay of removal.