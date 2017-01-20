Letter: Sore losers and deportations | PostIndependent.com

I get a kick out of reading Mr. Olander’s letters. Even though his dismissive name-calling only proves the adage: ”the emptiest barrel rattles loudest,” I find myself reveling in his clamorous dismay.

Eric compares his fellow citizens of opposing political opinion to Nazis and trained mice. His insulting barrage of disparity leaves no room for discussing viewpoints or gathering consensus. Only Eric knows what is true and the rest of us are either evil or stupid.

It must be nice to be able to define your reality in such simple minded terms.

One point in Eric’s letter I must dispute. Barack Obama did not “deport” more illegal aliens than other presidents. Obama just started counting in a new way by tallying those foreign nationals turned away at the border as deportees.

So Eric, please keep writing those pompously scathing letters of rage as they are ever so amusing.

I choose to recall my dad telling me that if you put a Democrat or a Republican in a bag and beat them with a stick, they all yell the same.

Eric and the rest of you sore-loser whinies, get over yourselves; you lost. Ha. Ha.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle