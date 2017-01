Letter: Stop the division | PostIndependent.com

I have never written a letter to the editor before and maybe that was a mistake. I have also never before read such mean, nasty and downright divisive stuff as your paper has been putting in your letter to the editors column. Mostly the same people with the same rhetoric.

It is time that this country came together on both sides and worked for the good of the United States, and this current divisive rhetoric is shameful. This change toward the coming together could and should start with our newspapers and press people, but seems you are constantly feeding this discord with these types of letters. Let’s see a change in this from all sides. Please!

Eunice Smith

Silt