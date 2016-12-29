Letter: Stop the killing | PostIndependent.com

I find it hard to comprehend the thinking of Colorado Parks and Wildlife on the declining of mule deer population. This is the same agency that grants hundreds of licenses to humans to kill these deer every year.

So doesn’t common sense tell you that if the species you are allowing to be killed in massive amounts every year is declining in numbers, that you would stop killing them rather than killing more animals? Are you friggin’ kidding me?

So now humans are going to kill mountain lions for feeding themselves and their young. This is really the best solution our government can come up with? And since when do black bears eat deer, or is this killing going to be just for fun?

Humans are the reason the mule deer population is down. They shoot them, hit them with their cars and take over their habitat at an alarming rate. If the only threat to the mule deer were mountain lions, this so-called problem would not exist. But humans, in their infinite wisdom, decide to kill innocent animals to try and solve another problem that they created.

Let’s get up in arms about this before next May, when the murdering starts. Call your representatives, talk to your friends and neighbors, and let’s keep this travesty from happening.

John Korrie

Glenwood Springs