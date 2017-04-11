Letter: Support after-prom event | PostIndependent.com

The After-Prom Extravaganza is in full swing for this year's 2017 Prom at Glenwood Springs High School. The event is April 22 from 11 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The event is organized by parents, teachers and community members who want to give our high-schoolers a safe and fun place to go after prom. There will be a bounce house, casino tables, a DJ and thousands of dollars in prizes. The organizers want to reach out to our community and ask for any donations and/or volunteers. There are many ways you can help support this event.

We are asking for any cash donations be sent to: APE attention Cindy Pittenger at 988 Glen Oak Lane, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. You can drop off cash or prize donations at Glenwood Springs High School, Attention: Kathy Quint. You can also call 970-319-0447 or email cspence@rfschools and we are happy to answer any questions or come pick up cash/prize donations. We have a Go Fund Me account that will allow you to donate easily at http://www.gofundme.com/after-prom-extravaganza.

Above all, we want to thank everyone in advance. Our community has always supported the APE event and we excited to provide another safe environment for our high school students.

Cathy Spence

Glenwood Springs