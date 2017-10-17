Letter: Support for CMC

I will be voting yes on Colorado Mountain College Measure 4B. I hope you, too, will vote yes.

Because of a very complicated state tax system coupled with rapid growth on the Front Range, CMC will lose revenue that it has been receiving and would still be receiving except for this problem. Measure 4B will allow the college to correct this unforeseen situation (not of its own making) and continue to provide outstanding higher education in our home communities.

For 50 years we have been able to attend quality and affordable college classes near our homes, and these classes have often been taught by our friends and neighbors. Public higher education continues to be one of the smartest uses we make of our taxes and still is the great equalizer of opportunity for every person no matter what our social class or income or personal circumstance.

Our Colorado Mountain College continues to provide higher education choices and classes of excellence and of great importance in improving our chances of success in life and providing skills for valuable and necessary jobs here at home. CMC operates on a very sensible revenue and expense model with an efficiency that is remarkable and should be continued. We can do this by voting yes on Measure 4B.

Russell George

Rifle