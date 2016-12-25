Letter: Support for Feinsinger | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Support for Feinsinger
December 25, 2016
I’d rather have what appears to others to be “orthorexia nervosa” (obsessive behavior in pursuit of a healthy diet) and actually be healthy than dig my heels in and keep eating the S.A.D. (Standard American Diet) or a modified version of it, and be slowly moving toward chronic illness and/or taking life-long medications.
If someone doesn’t like what I eat, which happens to be WFPB (whole food plant-based) low oil, that’s fine. But instead of calling me and many others names who choose to eat this way, may I suggest doing some research with an open mind. You might find that many of the beliefs we cling to about food are not supported by current science.
Maybe attend Dr. Greger’s talk Feb. 9 being sponsored by Valley View Hospital. The benefits I have experienced by eating this healthy fare for over 1 1/2 years are still surprising to me. I remain grateful to Dr. Greg Feinsinger and the PI for publishing him.
To those who truly do suffer from orthorexia nervosa, I wish you peace of mind.
Carol Turtle
Glenwood Springs
