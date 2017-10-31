Letter: Support for Grand River

I would like to put my 2 cents worth in and ask everyone to get out and vote. Or send in your ballot — it couldn't be easier to vote these days. In particular, I am hoping folks will vote yes on 4A for the upgrades to our current health-care facilities here in Rifle.

I know the Grand River Hospital is a wonderful hospital with world class equipment, a greenhouse to grow much of the items in its salad bar and Meals On Wheels, which serves a community of citizens who can't get out for meals or do much cooking at home. It has a forward-thinking, friendly and caring professional staff.

I understand they have only so many beds and no private rooms. I constantly see in the paper where people are admitted at Grand River only to have to be transferred out due to the hospital not being able to keep people for an extended stay. This forces locals to travel out of town to see their sick family members and once again we are sending our business elsewhere.

I visit some of the residents at the E. Dene Moore nursing home and I am very impressed. This is an award-winning place to rehabilitate and care for those who cannot care for themselves. I wouldn't hesitate to place a loved one at E. Dene Moore if needed. There are many activities for residents to take advantage of and a loving and caring staff serves here, as well.

But the infrastructure is living beyond expectations and it's time to vote to build a new care center next door to the current location. I live near the home and see trucks come in daily to bring supplies and materials to the center and I see residents out with their families and friends enjoying local restaurants here in Rifle. Also, the staff and professionals who make the care center what it is bring much to the local economy.

Let's vote to upgrade Grand River Hospital and the E. Dene Moore Care Center and keep Rifle's economy vital.

Recommended Stories For You

Tricia Cleis

Rifle