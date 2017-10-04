Letter: Support for museum tax

I am writing this letter to share my support for ballot initiative 1A in the Garfield County Nov. 7 election.

It asks voters to authorize the imposition of a countywide mill levy of .00045 ending at the conclusion of 2027 to support our museums/historical societies.

Today these museums/historical societies are owned and operated by local citizens and funded through members, donations and fundraising events. This is not enough funding to support the history archives, displays, educational services and interpretation that is needed to assure the place our history should have to be a facility used by the public and preserved for future generations.

A museum is a place for people to store their history. They use showcases, bookshelves, tables and walls to display maps, films, videos, photographs and books in their archives and libraries for use by any member of the public who wishes to use them. If we don't have a place to collect our history, our society would not know where it has been, what its core values are or what decisions in the past account for the present circumstances.

We take such storehouses of knowledge for granted not realizing the cost to keep them open. I don't feel that $3.24 per $100,000 assessed value of private property a year is too much to ask of each of us.

Larry Rynearson

Recommended Stories For You

Senior director, Glenwood Springs Historical Society