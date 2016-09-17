Letter: Support for Schwartz | PostIndependent.com

A Vote for Gail Schwartz is a vote for determination, consideration and progress.

The voters of Colorado’s Third Congressional District for representative in Congress have the opportunity this election year to select the individual who will study, listen, consider, reflect and seek solutions to the many questions that must be resolved if we are to maintain our integrity, our prosperity, our commitment to quality education for all, our belief in the values of place and community, our commitment to the protection of our special places, our support for quality recreational opportunities and our desire to have someone in Washington who will not only hear our concerns but will follow through to get it done with support from the diverse positions that reflect the needs of our district, our state and our nation.

Gail’s proven abilities and skills in Colorado as state senator, State Board of Education member, and too many commissions to list indicate both the breadth of her interests and commitments and the wealth of information and relationships and communication skills that she takes to any discussion.

Take advantage of the opportunity being presented to us. Support Gail’s willingness, once again, to serve our needs in the Third District.

Dorothea Farris

Carbondale