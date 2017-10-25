Letter: Support Grand River

Please vote yes on 4A. Investing in Grand River Hospital and E. Dene Moore Care Center is an essential investment in our community. Yes, there will be job creation. That is good. Excellent, caring professionals will have improved working conditions. Also good.

But what you cannot know until you experience it for yourself is the value of being able to have the healing comfort of home when you are in medical distress. This is the greatest gift that 4A can deliver to our community.

Joyce Wizer

Rifle