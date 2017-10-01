Letter: Support museum tax

I support 1A on the Garfield County ballot on the Nov. 7 election and the creation of a Garfield County Museum and Cultural Heritage Preservation Fund.

The New Castle Historical Museum is supported by membership dues and donations. But in the past five years our membership numbers have declined as well as donations. In at least two of the last five years income was less than expenses, which are already minimal.

Our historic building needs some serious upgrades. There is no heat or running water and the electricity needs an upgrade. The walls of the building, constructed of unglazed, soft brick, are crumbling away in various places. The old jail, one of the main attractions, needs a new roof.

The NC Historical Society does not have the funds to address these issues At some point we will have to discontinue the operation of the museum if we do not receive some assistance in taking care of the building.

Ballot issue 1A would help us tremendously. Please vote yes on 1A on Nov. 7.

Mary Anne Ligon

New Castle