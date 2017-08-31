Letter: Support shelter animals

When it's not raining cats and dogs from animal breeders and pet stores, the deluge cascades from the abandonment and surrendering of pets in the Roaring Fork Valley.

And sadly the influx of abandoned and surrendered animals is steady. With the local CARE shelter above CMC seeing an annual induction of 850-1,050 animals from surrenders to strays, with surrenders making up 353 and strays making up 243 of the total. Those two alone make up a combined 56 percent of all intake with an additional 27 percent from transfers to the shelter. Bringing it together, we see an incredibly large number of animals in with only a small number — about half or less — going out.

To combat this growing rise in shelter populations, some cities have adopted public policies to reduce or eliminate pet mills. Protection of these innocent creatures is paramount to ensure that no animal is mistreated or euthanized when it could go to a possible home.

Care for CARE is a group that is trying to enact a new public policy in Colorado by adding a shelter cap and putting adoptable animals in pet stores across the state. Rather than a ban, it would be a weighted system, if there is an overabundance of animals in shelters, local pet stores advertise and sell the animals, while all shelter policies in regards to quality of homes and medical needs will still be upheld.

To add to this, any pet store in Colorado will be unable to buy and sell pets imported through very large breeding operations and any that are deemed inhumane by the USDA. Not only will this see more pets going to warm homes, but it will discourage indolent, inhumane breeding operations that are active in the state, restricting large-scale breeders to reduce their output and adhere to the policy of reduction while shelter animals outweigh their capacity.

Support these animals in their struggle to establish a pawhold and better foster a state that shuns the inhumane mills hungry for money, and prizes those who act on morals and care.

Andrew Gilbert

Glenwood Springs