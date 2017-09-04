Letter: Tattered flag

The Hotel Colorado is a historical hotel and landmark here in Glenwood Springs. It is shameful that for months the Colorado flag that flies above the hotel is tattered and torn.

It really hit me on the state anniversary back on Aug. 1 the condition of the flag. I have contacted the hotel and brought it to their attention, but it has not been replaced. Maybe publishing this comment will help it be replaced.

Patrice Flaune-Hamilton

New Castle