Letter: Thanks and an apology

I was injured in a tow truck incident and hurt very badly.

I would like to thank those who responded. The good Samaritans who helped make the 911 call, the EMTs from the ambulance and fire department. Without all of you, I would not be here at this time.

I remember everything from that day, and I apologize for not being a model patient. No matter what I said or did, you never stopped being polite and courteous while saving my life.

Thank you so very much. God bless you all.

Edith Keating

New Castle

