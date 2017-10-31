Letter: Thanks, Bob Johnson

At last the Oct. 18 board meeting, community, board and staff members shared words to celebrate Bob Johnson at his final meeting as an official board member. Bob is a longtime board member, finishing his third term, and he will undoubtedly continue to be one of the Roaring Fork Schools' strongest advocates. To celebrate Bob, the board passed a resolution recognizing many of Bob's strengths and contributions.

Throughout Bob's time on the board, as well as the years prior, when he wore the hats of parent and coach, Bob earned a reputation as a dedicated and selfless advocate who can be counted on to propose realistic and creative solutions. Over the years, these solutions have resulted in countless improvements for the district, large and small.

Those who have had the pleasure of working closely with Bob describe him as gracious, reasonable and incredibly impactful. Longtime Basalt Elementary School Principal Suzanne Wheeler-Del Piccolo said it best: "We are better because of him and his many years of service."

Rob Stein

Roaring Fork Schools superintendent