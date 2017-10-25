Letter: Thanks from a father

I would like to thank all of the people that were so supportive and compassionate, the pouring out of affection from the entire community and, to tell you the truth, so proud that so many showed up and so many expressed their compassion and empathy.

This unfortunate incident has proven you don't have to be a slave to fashion to be brilliant, and so loved by others, just when you think you could not be more proud. To me, Shaw achieved greatness in such a short time, what he knew was his calling. He was and will always remain my teacher.

He was also convinced that we, although having many cultures and races, are still only one people. God love and protect us all.

Sleep well, my son.

Joe Lewis

Homeless