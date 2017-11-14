Letter: Thanks, Mayor Gamba

Mike Gamba represented the citizens of Glenwood Springs very well in his remarks at the new bridge opening ceremony.

I was near the ribbon cutting at the center of the bridge along with a few other old-timers like the Hubbards and Lavonne Diemoz (who were old enough to have been at the 1953 bridge ceremony).

I am only sorry that more people on the bridge could not hear the sincere comments and the appreciation the mayor conveyed to the multitude of people who made the process not only bearable, but often enjoyable when seeing our police chief directing traffic in his variety of costumes.

City employees and the council are to be congratulated on how they handled the inconvenience. Most local people I talk to say the detour and delays actually brought the community closer together, and the time spent getting through the city wasn't nearly as bad as they thought it would be. We are now looking forward to a renaissance of the city under and around the new bridge.

Glenn Vawter

Glenwood Springs