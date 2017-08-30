Letter: “The Bridge”

London Bridge is still standing

It's Glenwood's bridge that's falling down

About as long as I can remember

That bridge has been around.

It's the only bridge I've ever known

For years it's carried me safely home

Through rain and sleet and driving snow

I've always known which way to go.

But now that bridge is coming down

There's so much traffic to move around

Out with the old and in with the new

Man will always do his best to improve the view.

And there's a bridge over troubled water

We Americans sure love our cars

Driving off into the future

May the new bridge carry us as far.

Robert Basinger

Rifle