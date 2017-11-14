Letter: Time for rail?

That's a very nice bridge, Glenwood. It wasn't just a two-year process for Glenwood getting this bridge. It was a decades-long consensus-seeking mission with 12 prior attempts that failed.

In that time, how much has the traffic increased? If traffic volumes continue to rise at the same levels as the last 30 years, how will Glenwood cope in 2047?

The detour revealed a few things. First and most importantly, Glenwood is nearly overwhelmed with traffic at current levels. A significant number of commuters took advantage of the expanded RFTA routes from Glenwood to Parachute.

Maybe it's time to start the discussion of a light rail station that serves the Roaring Fork Valley being part of the development of the confluence area.

Brad Gates

New Castle