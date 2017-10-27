 Letter: Tipton’s idea of fun | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Tipton’s idea of fun

In his column in the Oct. 21 PI, Third District Congressman Scott Tipton writes children should have fun in our national public lands. If there are oil or gas reserves below those lands, they can play with the rigs, listen to the deafening noise and breath in the methane gas.

Fred Malo Jr. 

Carbondale

 

