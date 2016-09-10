Letter To The Editor | PostIndependent.com

September 10, 2016 — A disconcerting aspect of the upcoming presidential election is its similarity to the Humphrey/Nixon race of 1968. With the backdrop of the turmoil of the civil rights and anti-Vietnam war movement, the Gene McCarthy campaign, and the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy, […]
September 10, 2016 — I am writing to share my support to the women who showed up at the Carbondale trustees meeting Aug. 23 expressing their concern about lack of lighting on Carbondale streets. My issue is with the town trustees and their apparent unwillingness to take the issue […]
September 10, 2016 — How much money have Aspenites wasted on studies about the entrance to Aspen and its traffic congestion? In the almost 40 years I’ve lived in the valley, there has been a bumper-to-bumper parade into Aspen every workday morning. And afternoon. Nothing has changed except Killer […]
September 8, 2016 — Regarding Mr. Stan Rachesky’s recent letter in support of Donald Trump, there were several grave errors in the information that he provided; it being a presidential election I find it unfortunate that people so misinformed are perpetuating information that is often believed to be true […]
September 8, 2016 — I am just wondering: has the political arena of verbal slander, slurs and smearing with lies seeped into our souls as citizens of this great town and our country? Has the freedom of speech and our inalienable rights made us to be insistent with an […]
September 7, 2016 — I refer to the article in Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Independent “More grant funding sought for 7th Street Plaza construction.” So if I understand correctly, the $126 million for the new Grand Avenue bridge does not include money for the clean-up. Instead we are looking […]
September 7, 2016 — As a member of the 99 percent, the 47 percent, and as a card-carrying socialist for the last 53 years, I was radically in disagreement with Stan Rachesky’s response in the Sept. 2 edition of the Post Independent to Camille. One can only hope that […]
September 6, 2016 — Open letter to Johnson voters, Stein supporters and third party joiners: Do you think that your candidate can win? More importantly, do you think that your candidate can beat Donald Trump? If not, please think of more than just yourselves. Think of the future. Yes, […]
September 6, 2016 — As I hope you have heard, the secretary of state has confirmed that the Colorado End-of-Life Options Act is on the November ballot. Voters will decide whether physicians will be allowed to prescribe drugs to provide terminally ill patients with “medical aid in dying.” I […]
September 5, 2016 — The town of Carbondale is about to be a safer place to live and enjoy. Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Richardson is working with law enforcement, RFTA and other town leaders to come up with a community plan for increased safety that is effective, sustainable and affordable. […]
September 5, 2016 — In previous letters I have outlined the process of backroom deals and low-key “public” meetings to manipulate the rules and negate a vote of the people for a park on already-owned public land. This, resulting from a private decision to sell public resources to a […]
September 4, 2016 — Pancake breakfast helps Kiwanis serve community We would like to extend a big thank-you to all attendees, volunteers, local businesses and entertainers that made the 62nd annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast a big success on Aug. 13. Over 800 meals were served at this major fundraiser […]
September 4, 2016 — The Aspen Times and Post Independent printed a story Friday about the release of a video to the media that is evidence held by the Pitkin sheriff on a pending criminal matter. The accused has not yet been charged and has not even obtained a […]
September 4, 2016 — Michele Bachmann claims that God chose Donald Trump to be the Republican nominee for president. It strikes me odd as to why the Christian God would not choose a Christian to represent him. JM Jesse Glenwood Springs
September 3, 2016 — Thank you to everyone who refused to sign proposed ballot initiatives 75 and 78. Despite the hundreds of petitioners out in force throughout the state over the past couple of months the “antifracking movement” was unable to collect enough signatures to get their initiatives on […]
September 3, 2016 — One has to wonder just what sort of business is being taught and conducted at the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business when the dean has multiple sexual harassment charges against him, one costing the school $40,000, and its student-run cafe is forced to […]
September 1, 2016 — Many people cringe when they hear the word “Congress,” then mutter that it’s gridlocked and broken. Yet over and over again, we elect leaders based on their hard-line positions rather than on their ability to collaborate. This year, I am changing my voting tactics. I […]
September 1, 2016 — Before you decide to vote for or against ColoradoCare know how it will affect you. First, read “ColoradoCare: A Pro/Con Analysis” — http://www.cms.org/coloradocare/coloradocare-analysis/. Second, obtain and read the 10-page proposal: http://tinyurl.com/ColoCareText. While it is all lawyer talk, it is fairly easy to read and understand, […]
August 31, 2016 — Oh, Camille (from Carbondale) …You’re a dreamer. You’re also a very liberal progressive Democrat. Ninety million people not in the labor force. Household income down. You need to take a course in economics 101. Everybody benefits from trickle-down economics. The top 400 richest people in […]
August 31, 2016 — As former Carbondale elected officials with a combined tenure of 24 years of serving our town on the Board of Trustees, we recognize that polarizing issues and controversies arise, especially during campaign season. While nominating petitions to seek the open mayor seat are not yet […]