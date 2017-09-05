Healthy commuting

The bridge closure/detour is certainly inconvenient for many, but it definitely has a beneficial side pertaining to contributing to a healthy community.

Biking and walking to work or for recreation encourages social interaction, benefits physical and mental health. I have seen many smiling faces of walkers and bikers catching some fresh air on the bike paths lately.

It's no coincidence that some of the happiest countries in the world also have a high percentage of bikers and walkers year round, e.g. Denmark and Finland. Maybe the trend will continue post-new bridge.

Mark Feinsinger

Glenwood Springs