Letter: Above and beyond | PostIndependent.com

It is with a bit of embarrassment that must confess to having had the Glenwood Springs Fire Department Ambulance rescue me twice this summer, and what a superb job they did. My first episode was during lunch with my daughter at Colorado Ranch House. She noticed I has having a TIA (small) stroke, and by the time we walked about half a block, the ambulance was at the corner of Eighth and Grand, lights flashing, sirens on because with a stroke, time is of the essence, and I have fully recovered, according to the medical community.

Then earlier this month, I tripped and fell at the recycle center between the platform and one of the large bins. I landed hard on the gravel, but was fortunate that Marilee Rippy (with years of experience on Ski Patrol) and my daughter were there. Together they called the Fire Department, got me out of that awkward position and calmed me until the ambulance came.

In the ER room at Valley View Hospital, I realized that I had lost one of my hearing aids. The ER nurse ran down the hall to check the ambulance to see if it had fallen out there. No, it hadn’t, but without my knowledge or request, the ambulance crew went back to the recycling center, searched the crash site, found the hearing aid, then brought it to me at ER. All this in addition to their regular duties — truly caring service above and beyond.

Tillie Fischer

Glenwood Springs