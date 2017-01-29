Letter: An engaged community | PostIndependent.com

Thank you to the many women, men and children who participated in the Alice March for Women on Jan. 21 in Carbondale. We estimate that 700 people stretched at least 1 mile down Highway 133. The march was about 3 miles long, but it felt much shorter because it was so inspiring — a perfect example of an engaged community.

Now is the time to harness that energy and contact our U.S. representatives to let them know that we are watching them. Their votes on issues that effect us will not go unnoticed. We are strong and we have a voice, and we will take action.

Find out how they are voting on upcoming issues and call them if you disagree. Stay informed (www.govtrack.us). Let them hear you, and make them represent you.

Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colorado: 970-241-2499 Grand Junction and 202-225-4761 Washington.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado: 970-245-9553 Grand Junction and 202-224-5941 Washington.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado: 970-241-6631 Grand Junction and 202-224-5852 Washington.

Here in Carbondale we are proud to join the millions of other Women’s March activists across the globe. We won’t stop now; we have just begun. Contact our representatives and let them know that they work for us.

Maura Masters and Jeannie Perry

Carbondale